Home Minister Inaugurates New Thulluru Police Sub-division Office

Vijayawada: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha inaugurated the newly constructed Thulluru Police Sub-Division office in Amaravati on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister highlighted that 6,100 persons have been appointed as constables by the NDA coalition government, while no constable had been recruited during the YSRC rule.

Anitha assured support to families of police personnel who die in line of duty, with insurance pay out of at least ₹15 lakh per family. Addressing staff shortages in the sub-division, the minister promised to fill all vacancies soon. She condemned fake videos being circulated in an attempt to disturb peace.

She said AP police are effectively countering such misinformation. Anitha praised farmers of Amaravati for sacrificing their land for the capital. Acknowledging their hardships, she said today everyone can witness the fruits of the sacrifices made by farmers.

