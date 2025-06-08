Home Minister Demands Apology From Jagan Over Amaravati Remarks

VISAKHAPATNAM: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha has condemned the remarks made by YSRC leaders and certain media outlets regarding the development of Amaravati.

During a press conference held on Sunday in Visakhapatnam, the home minister expressed concern over the comments from opposition leaders, particularly criticising the language used and labelling their statements as “outrageous.”

She specifically criticised opposition leader Botsa Satyanarayana, for remarks on Amaravati.

Highlighting the sacrifices made for the capital, Anitha stated that many farmers contributed to the development of Amaravati. She recounted the consequences of this struggle, including 275 suicides during the movement for Amaravati’s creation.

Anitha also accused Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy of orchestrating a meeting in Tirupati intended to harm the government's reputation and tarnish the image of Andhra Pradesh.

Anitha demanded that former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharathi Reddy apologise to the people of Andhra Pradesh and Amaravati. She described the actions of the previous YSRC government as a deliberate attempt to undermine Amaravati through its divisive “three capitals” policy.

She expressed pride in women who run newspapers but questioned how media owners could remain silent when their journalists made controversial remarks about Amaravati. She called for greater editorial responsibility and accountability in the media.

Drawing a contrast with the previous YSRC administration, the home minister said that investors had returned under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership. She cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s renewed commitment to Amaravati’s reconstruction as evidence of federal support.