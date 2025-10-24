Home Minister Anitha Visits Kurnool Bus Fire Site

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha Venkataraman on Friday visited the site of the tragic private bus fire near Chinnatekur in Kallur mandal, Kurnool district, where 19 passengers lost their lives.

The minister was accompanied by DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and Intelligence Chief Mahesh Chandra Ladda (IPS) during the inspection. They reviewed the circumstances surrounding the accident and discussed the findings with local police officers.

Home Minister Anitha said that DNA tests will be conducted at the site if required to help identify the victims.

She added that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident and directed officials to submit a detailed report at the earliest.