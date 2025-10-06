Home Minister Anitha Visits Ailing Ekalavya School Students

Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi on Monday visited the students of Ekalavya Residential School who are undergoing treatment at KGH Hospital after falling ill. She inquired about their condition with the doctors and interacted with the students.



Speaking to the media, the minister said that the students are being provided with the best possible medical care. A committee comprising experts has been formed, and an investigation is underway into the incident. She added that steps are being taken to prevent such incidents in residential schools in the future.

Anita further said that officials are continuously monitoring the situation and that the government is giving top priority to ensuring the safety and well-being of women and children in the state.