Home Guards Mark 63rd Raising Day In Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: Commissioner of Police P. Sai Chaitanya said that the Home Guards is not just a department but a strong support system for community service, peace and security. Alongside the armed forces guarding the borders, the Home Guards play a vital role within the states by assisting the police and disaster management teams, he said. Their services in maintaining law and order, responding to natural calamities, regulating transport and traffic, and supporting government programmes are invaluable, he added.

The 63rd Home Guards Raising Day celebrations were held at the Police Parade Grounds on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that the Home Guards organisation was established on December 6, 1946, in Mumbai. He noted that the Home Guards’ contributions during past elections, festival security arrangements and the Covid-19 pandemic were exceptional. Their night patrol duties and their commitment to public safety in all circumstances are commendable, he said.

The daily allowance for Home Guards has been increased from ₹921 to ₹1,000. The government is also considering extending Rajiv Aarogyasri medical benefits and the Double Bedroom Housing Scheme to them. As part of welfare initiatives, medical insurance coverage of ₹33 lakh has been arranged with sponsorship from HDFC and Axis Bank, the Commissioner said. Additional DCP (Administration) G. Baswa Reddy, reserve inspectors Satish, Shekhar Babu, Srinivas, Tirupati, RSIs and other police personnel participated in the programme.