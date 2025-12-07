Home Guards hailed For Vital Policing Role

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district police commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu praised the invaluable services rendered by Home Guards across various wings of the police department, as the 63rd Home Guards Raising Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at the CAR Headquarters in Vijayawada on Saturday. Rajasekhar Babu attended as chief guest and extended warm greetings to Home Guards on the occasion. Ilyas 250.

A ceremonial parade, led by Parade Commander Home Guard 116 N. Sai Kumar, was conducted with precision, drawing appreciation from senior officials. The commissioner received a formal guard of honour upon arrival.

Recalling the origins of the organisation, he said the Home Guards system began in Bombay in 1946 and was established in Andhra Pradesh on December 6, 1963. “From maintaining law and order to assisting technical, crime, CID, traffic, task force and emergency operations, Home Guards have remained the backbone of policing,” he noted.

The NTR commissionerate currently has around 1,000 Home Guards deployed in law and order, traffic management, crime control, CID operations, internal security, security of government institutions, technical support, and as CCTV technicians in all police stations.

The commissioner highlighted their critical role during fires, floods, the Covid-19 pandemic, major festivals and VVIP/VIP bandobust duties.

This year, the government provided ₹5 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of four deceased Home Guards, and ₹5 lakh each from the One-Day Contribution fund to four deceased and 13 retired personnel — totalling ₹85 lakh. Compassionate appointments were given to four eligible family members.

Merit scholarships of `2,000 to`6,000 were awarded to 40 children of Home Guards. Comprehensive medical check-ups — including BP, diabetes, cholesterol, heart, kidney, liver and thyroid screening — were organised for all personnel.

Home Guards set to retire in 2026 were felicitated. Later, the Commissioner was honoured with a memento by commandant T. Anand Babu and RI Sudhakar Reddy.