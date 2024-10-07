Home guard and local swimmers save man from drowning at Vodarevu Beach

Vijayawada: A home guard and local swimmers successfully rescued a 44-year-old man from drowning at Vodarevu Beach in Bapatla district on Sunday. According to the police, Home Guard S. Srinivas Rao, deployed at Vodarevu Beach, acted quickly along with local swimmers to save Sk Basha, who had visited the beach with three others from Narasaraopet. While bathing, Basha was swept away by a strong wave and disappeared beneath the water. Upon noticing the incident, Home Guard Srinivas Rao and local swimmers rushed to his aid, bringing him back to shore where they performed first aid. Basha was later handed over to his relatives by the police. His family expressed gratitude to the home guard for his timely intervention.



