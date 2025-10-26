Holidays Declared For Schools In cyclone-hit Districts

Vijayawada: The education department has declared holidays for schools in several districts due to the impact of Cyclone Montha forming over the Bay of Bengal. Officials said the number of holidays would vary depending on the cyclone’s intensity and rainfall conditions. The decision prioritises the safety of students and teachers amid the severe weather.

Among the affected districts, Kakinada has announced a five-day holiday from October 27 to 31. Krishna, Bapatla, Guntur and Anakapalli districts will observe three days off from October 27 to 29. East Godavari, Annamayya, Kadapa, Eluru and Ambedkar Konaseema districts have declared two-day school closures on October 27 and 28, while Palnadu district will have a one-day holiday on October 27.

Officials cautioned that the holiday schedule may be subject to change or extension based on the cyclone’s progress and rainfall severity. Local authorities will issue final decisions for each district accordingly. Parents and students have been advised to stay updated through official announcements, they added.