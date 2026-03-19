Holiday Rush Crowds Trains, Railway Stations Across Andhra Pradesh

KURNOOL: A series of holidays in the third weekend of March, coinciding with the conclusion of Intermediate examinations on March 18, have led to a sharp spike in passenger movement in Andhra Pradesh. Trains, buses, and railway and bus stations across Andhra Pradesh are heavily overcrowded.

Railway officials estimate that average daily footfall has surged past five lakh passengers, up from the usual 3.5 lakh; reflecting an increase of nearly 60 per cent traffic.

Officials said there are more than 340 trains originating, terminating, and passing through the state every day. However, the surge in demand has far outstripped available capacity. “Even after running special trains, we are unable to fully accommodate the rush across all major routes,” a senior railway official in Tirupati underlined.

Railway station platforms, including key junctions such as Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Guntakal, are packed. Passengers are struggling to board trains. Crowds can be seen at waiting halls and even on footbridges. In many cases, passengers are forced to squeeze into already crowded compartments, making even short-distance travel uncomfortable.

Reserved coaches, including Second AC and Third AC, are witnessing overcrowding usually seen in general compartments. Confirmed tickets have become scarce. Waiting lists have remained unusually long even days after booking.

Sunil Kumar, a Bengaluru-based bank manager, said he booked his ticket on the Yelahanka-Kacheguda Express a month in advance to travel to Kurnool. “Despite having a waiting list position of 10, my ticket did not get confirmed till March 17. This is highly unusual,” he stated.

Students form a significant portion of the travelling crowd, particularly those returning home after completing Intermediate examinations. N. Sahithi, who boarded the Chennai-Mumbai Express from Tirupati to reach Yerraguntla, said the situation inside the train had been chaotic. “I did not find enough space to stand properly. The journey had been extremely difficult,” she said.

Vijayawada, a major educational hub, is witnessing massive outbound movement. Many students are finding it difficult to secure tickets, forcing them to either postpone travel or endure long, uncomfortable journeys. Harish Kumar, a student studying in Kanuru, said he had to stand throughout his overnight journey from Vijayawada to Anantapur on the Machilipatnam-Dharmavaram Express. “I couldn’t sit or sleep even for a while. The train had been completely packed,” he pointed out.

Railway officials of Guntakal division said owing to huge crowds, special trains have been introduced on select routes. But they admitted that demand continues to outpace supply. “The combined effect of holidays, exam schedules, and seasonal travel has led to an extraordinary rush,” an official underlined.

Taking advantage of the high demand, private bus operators have sharply increased fares. On the Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam route, AC bus fares have risen from around ₹1,200 per head to nearly ₹2,000. Fares of air-conditioned services have increased by 50 per cent to 70 per cent, leaving budget travellers with limited options.