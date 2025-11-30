Holiday For All Schools In Annamayya District As Heavy Rain Continues

ANANTAPUR: Several areas in Annamayya and Kadapa districts witnessed heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Ditwah on Sunday, while Anantapur and Satya Sai districts experienced light to moderate showers.

A holiday has been declared for all schools in Annamayya district on Monday following heavy rainfall.

With the IMD forecasting 10–15 cm of rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of 60–80 kmph across many parts of the Rayalaseema region, district administrations have been placed on high alert.

Control rooms have been set up at district headquarters and revenue division offices. State disaster management personnel and NDRF teams have been kept ready for emergency rescue and relief operations.

The Annamayya district administration has advised parents to ensure children do not go near riverbeds, tanks or channels during the heavy rain spell.

A sharp drop in temperature was also recorded on Sunday due to the cyclone’s impact, with several areas reporting minimum temperatures below 8°C.