Holiday declared for Kovvuru division schools in Kakinada

Kakinada: East Godavari district educational officer K. Vasudeva Rao said that a holiday was declared to Kovvuru division schools on Monday in view of rising floods in the Godavari River. He made it clear that the Rajamahendravaram division schools would remain open and the holiday would not be applied to this division.





Eluru district education officer K. Abraham said that a compensatory holiday was declared for all schools in the district on Monday in view of floods.



