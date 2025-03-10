Holi Special Trains To Halt at Elamanchili

Visakhapatnam: Railways has decided to provide an additional halt to Train No. 08549/08550 Visakhapatnam-SMV Bengaluru Holi special trains at Elamanchili station with effect from March 16.

The Train No. 08549 Visakhapatnam–SMV Bengaluru will stop at Elamanchili at 4.34 pm and depart at 04.35pm. In the return direction, the train will stop at Elamanchili on arrival at 10.29 am and depart at 10.30 am with effect from March 17.