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Hoax Cyanide Bomb Threat Triggers Panic At Krishna District Court

Andhra Pradesh
23 March 2026 11:58 PM IST

Court authorities immediately alerted the police.

Hoax Cyanide Bomb Threat Triggers Panic At Krishna District Court
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Vijayawada: A hoax e-mail warning of a “cyanide bomb” in the Krishna District Court premises triggered a security scare on Monday, prompting police to deploy bomb disposal squads.

According to Chilakalapudi police, the district and sessions judge received a forwarded anonymous e-mail claiming that explosives would be detonated within the court complex. Court authorities immediately alerted the police.
Security personnel rushed to the premises and conducted a thorough search operation with bomb disposal teams. No suspicious objects were found, and the threat was later confirmed to be a hoax.
Police said similar e-mails had been sent to several courts across the state, leading to precautionary searches at multiple locations. Investigations are underway to trace the source of the messages.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
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