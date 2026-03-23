Hoax Cyanide Bomb Threat Triggers Panic At Krishna District Court





According to Chilakalapudi police, the district and sessions judge received a forwarded anonymous e-mail claiming that explosives would be detonated within the court complex. Court authorities immediately alerted the police.Security personnel rushed to the premises and conducted a thorough search operation with bomb disposal teams. No suspicious objects were found, and the threat was later confirmed to be a hoax.Police said similar e-mails had been sent to several courts across the state, leading to precautionary searches at multiple locations. Investigations are underway to trace the source of the messages.