Hoax Cyanide Bomb Threat Triggers Panic At Krishna District Court
Court authorities immediately alerted the police.
Vijayawada: A hoax e-mail warning of a “cyanide bomb” in the Krishna District Court premises triggered a security scare on Monday, prompting police to deploy bomb disposal squads.
According to Chilakalapudi police, the district and sessions judge received a forwarded anonymous e-mail claiming that explosives would be detonated within the court complex. Court authorities immediately alerted the police.
Security personnel rushed to the premises and conducted a thorough search operation with bomb disposal teams. No suspicious objects were found, and the threat was later confirmed to be a hoax.
Police said similar e-mails had been sent to several courts across the state, leading to precautionary searches at multiple locations. Investigations are underway to trace the source of the messages.
Security personnel rushed to the premises and conducted a thorough search operation with bomb disposal teams. No suspicious objects were found, and the threat was later confirmed to be a hoax.
Police said similar e-mails had been sent to several courts across the state, leading to precautionary searches at multiple locations. Investigations are underway to trace the source of the messages.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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