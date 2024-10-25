Hoax Bomb Threats: Security Beefed Up At Airports in AP

VIJAYAWADA/ TIRUPATI/ VISHAKHAPATNAM: A host of bomb threats to several airlines since Thursday proved to be a hoax, but security has been beefed up at the airports as a precautionary measure, officials said on Friday.



THE bomb threats were coming through social media platforms. Airport staff was on alert alert while attending to telephone calls and emails pertaining to the bomb threats. The authorities at the airports in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Rajahmundry have been carrying out checks in the airport buildings and other facilities as per the standard operation procedure. They kept a close tab on suspicious persons and objects and are screening passengers and bags on their arrival at the airports.

An Air Star flight faced the hoax bomb threat on Thursday when it was heading for Tirupati. The airport authorities along with the security personnel carried out a thorough search soon after the flight landed at the airport after parking the flight at an isolation bay. The threat proved to be a hoax.

Tirupati Airport director Srinivasa Rao said, “The Air Star airline received a WhatsApp message claiming that a bomb was placed on the flight S5-154. The airline authorities informed this to the Tirupati airport authorities through a WhatsApp message. We carried out a thorough search and found there was no bomb in the flight. The flight was delayed by about 20 minutes for the checking before it took off for the next destination.”

The message originated from an account named ‘AdamLanza333,’ and the flight was scheduled to arrive at 7pm at the airport and take off at 7.30pm. The police booked a case and started an investigation.

At Visakhapatnam airport, the authorities remained on full alert. Airport director Raja Reddy said, “We received three to four hoax bomb threats last year but found no bomb in the flights. We have been maintaining high security at the airport.”

Airports Authority of India says every airport will have an isolation bay to move the aircraft facing bomb threat soon after it lands there, in order to carry out thorough checks on the aircraft, cargo and others as per standard operating procedures.

Vijayawada airport director Lakshmi Kanth Reddy said, “We faced a bomb threat last year and it was a hoax.”

Airport authorities in Rajahmundry too have enhanced security. Airport director Gnaneswara Rao said, “As a precautionary measure, we are keeping a close vigil and keeping track of telephone calls, e-mails and social media platforms.”



