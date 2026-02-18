Hoax Bomb Threat Triggers Scare at Rajamahendravaram Courts

Rajahmundry: Bomb threat emails targeting courts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh triggered panic and heightened security measures on Wednesday. The alerts, which follow similar incidents reported earlier in Gujarat and Karnataka, have now spread across multiple judicial complexes in the Telugu states.

Earlier in Hyderabad, the CBI court at Nampally was evacuated after receiving a hoax email, while the Karimnagar District Court also reported a similar threat. In Andhra Pradesh, district courts in Rajamahendravaram received threatening emails, leading to precautionary evacuations and suspension of proceedings.

Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog units were deployed to comb the complexes thoroughly, while police tightened security and carried out systematic inspections. Senior officers supervised the operations, ensuring that all premises were secured.

Authorities later confirmed that no explosives were found, and the emails are being treated as hoax threats.

In January, similar threats were issued to courts in Anantapur, Chittoor, and Eluru districts. After thorough checks, police teams concluded that no explosives were found and suspected the email to be a hoax. This spate of threats is part of a wider pattern, with similar emails recently reported in courts across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka recently.