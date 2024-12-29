Hoardings appear to rename road in Tirupati after Ratan Tata

Tirupati: A series of hoardings along the three-km AIR (All India Radio) Bypass Road in Tirupati has sparked a debate over renaming the iconic stretch after prominent Indian industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata.

The hoardings have been put up from Lakshmi Puram to MR Palli circles, coinciding with the 87th birth anniversary of the late Tata Group chairman. Put up by his enthusiastic admirers, the hoardings feature Ratan Tata’s image alongside those supporting the proposal.

The supporters have urged authorities to honour Ratan Tata’s immense contributions to the nation by renaming the AIR Road as the Ratan Tata Road. They have also launched a digital campaign, inviting people to WhatsApp a “‘Hi” to 94925 94114, supporting the proposal for the Ratan Tata Road in Tirupati.

The AIR Bypass Road has long been associated with the All India Radio station near the Annamacharya Circle, a bustling commercial hub in the city. With wide roads, convenient parking spaces, and presence of branded stores and eateries, it is a key thoroughfare for businesses, commuters and visitors alike.

The renaming proposal has sparked a debate among locals. Its advocates maintain that honouring Ratan Tata’s legacy is fitting given his leadership, philanthropy and contributions to India. Others feel that the existing name is rooted in the city’s history. It must be preserved as a source of local pride.

The move has drawn the attention of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati as well as the state NDA government, which have the authority to decide on the proposal. Although no official statement has been issued so far, the campaign has sparked conversations across the city and on social media platforms.