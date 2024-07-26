HM Anitha asks Jagan Reddy to give details of alleged ‘36 murders’

Vijayawada: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha dared YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday to come to the assembly and list the “36 murders” that he said had taken place in the state in recent times.

She asked, "Jagan Mohan Reddy lied in Delhi that 36 murders had taken place in the state. When I asked the names of those who were killed, Jagan Mohan Reddy could not say. Does he not have the guts to come to the assembly and mention those names? What is the use of speaking in Delhi without raising issues in the assembly?”

The home minister alleged that attacks still continued on Telugu Desam activists across the state. “It is shameful that Jagan Mohan Reddy is speaking in Delhi about attacks here while TD flowers are being attacked by his men in the state.”

She stated sarcastically, “Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has sleepless nights when the opposition leader thinks of minister Lokesh’s ‘Red Book.”

The minister said if Jagan Mohan Reddy gave the details of the 36 murders during the present TD rule, the home department would conduct a proper investigation. “Action will be taken even if someone gives wrong details,” she said.