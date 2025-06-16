History-Sheeter Accused in 80 Cases Arrested

Kakinada: Rajamahendravaram Police has arrested Bula Nagasai, a notorious history-sheeter accused in 80 cases across several states. Police recovered 465 gm of gold ornaments worth Rs 43.2 lakhs from him.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Rajamahendravaram (central) DSP K. Ramesh Babu said Nagasai is from Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam district.

Another accused, Mohammed Ali Ahmed Khan, alias Sonu, from Taderu village in Bhimavaram, was also arrested for purchasing the stolen ornaments from Nagasai. Sonu allegedly helped hide Nagasai when the police were searching for him.

DSP Ramesh Babu said Nagasai broke into houses in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Kadapa, Nellore, Ongole, Attili, Tanuku, Tadepalligudem and other areas since 2007.

He was arrested by Bengaluru Police in 2023 and jailed for one year. After release from jail, Nagasai again returned to his old ways.

In October 2024, Nagasai stole 250 gm of gold ornaments from a house in Syamalanagar in Rajamahendravaram.

In other major cases, Nagasai stole 47 gm of gold ornaments in Ongole. He also stole 67 gm of gold and 48 gm of gold in separate cases.

Ramesh Babu said in the Syamalanagar case of the 250 gm of stolen ornaments, 246 gm of gold ornaments were recovered.

Gajuwaka Police had also opened a suspect-sheet against Nagasai.

Prakashnagar circle inspector Sk. Bajilal and his team's efforts in Nagasai's arrested were commended.

Ramesh Babu exhorted the people to install the policing application Locked House Monitoring System. He also said people whose homes are going to be kept empty for extended periods must inform the police number 9493206371.