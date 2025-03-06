History is compass for future, says CM

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday emphasized the relevance of history, saying, "History is not merely the past, it serves as a compass for the future."

He was speaking during the launch of Prapancha Charitra authored by Daggubati Venkateswara Rao at GITAM University here. The event was attended by former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP state president D Purandeshwari.Naidu admired Venkateswara Rao's analytical depth and said he was pleasantly surprised by the insights he got from a reading of the book. He reflected on their shared journey of over 40 years, their associations under NTR etc.Nirmala Sitharaman praised the book for its comprehensive coverage of global history, comparing it to an ocean. She said the book presented a balanced narrative, in contrast to the historians who often favoured those in power. She urged Daggubati to study the leadership of President Donald Trump and write a book on him.Venkaiah Naidu expressed his delight at the release of the Telugu-English edition of the book. He said history served as the foundation for a nation’s identity. “Writin a comprehensive world history is no easy task. Creating a book about NTR's acting is also a challenging endeavour,” he said.Venkateswara Rao shared his meticulous approach in compiling the 340-page volume, which spans history from its origins to the present day. This, he said, was his fifth book.The event concluded with an embrace between Naidu and Venkateswara Rao.