Historic VR High School in Nellore Registers Full Admissions Post Upgrade

Tirupati: The historic Venkatagiri Raja (VR) Municipal High School in Nellore, established in 1875 during the British era, has reopened after a major infrastructure overhaul. Significantly, it has already closed admissions for the current academic year following an overwhelming response.

The school had been shut for a few years during the YSRC rule due to dwindling student enrolment. It has seen a revival with the NDA alliance coming to power. In particular, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr. Ponguru Narayana had taken special interest in transforming the 150-year-old institution with upgraded infrastructure, digital facilities and a renewed academic focus.

Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh lauded the revival of VR High School. He shared online a photograph of the “Admissions Closed” board displayed at the entrance, noting that it marks a clear departure from the past when the institution struggled to attract students.

Lokesh underlined that the transformation reflects the commitment of the current government towards strengthening government schools.

Minister Narayana, who visited the school on Sunday along with Wakf Board chairman Abdul Aziz and NUDA chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, said restoration of the school is part of his personal commitment to the school.

“My daughters have also contributed to VR school’s upgrade. Students from economically disadvantaged and marginalised communities are being given special attention,” Narayana underlined.

In response to the demand from parents, the minister said the school has increased the number of sections per class from two to three for Grades 1 to 9. He announced additional support from Narayana Educational Institutions, including four additional sets of uniforms beyond those provided by the government, free bicycles for students living nearby, and bus services for those commuting from distant areas.

“Faculty and learning material support will also be extended by the institution,” the minister assured. The school will offer free breakfast, lunch and evening snacks daily.

The redevelopment came about as part of the P4 initiative launched by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Narayana announced that two more government schools in Nellore will be modernised under the same initiative with support from Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and the DSR Group.