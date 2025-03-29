Historic Oteru Tank Up for Grabs

Tirupati: Tirupati’s historic Oteru tank, spread over 36.34-acres in Avilala, is facing fresh threats of encroachment.

Officially recorded as a waterbody since the British era, with the land valued now estimated at Rs 1,080 crore, the vast spread is allegedly being converted into residential plots. A main attraction is its prime location near the national highway.

Historical records show the British identified the site as a tank in 1886, with land surveys in 1916 and 1925 reaffirming its status. The 1925 Resurvey and Settlement Register, maintained by the Chandragiri sub-collector, officially classified it as a tank. It has historically served as a key irrigation source.

Allegations have surfaced against revenue officials that they are illegally issuing land titles to private individuals in a quiet violation of rules.

The issue regained attention recently after the Left parties staged protests at the RDO office, demanding action against those involved in recent illegal land transactions. "The land has been officially recorded as a tank in revenue documents from 1925 to 2014. However, repeated attempts to alter records and encroach upon it have gone unchecked," said CPI Tirupati district secretary P Murali.

The authorities have failed to curb illegal land transactions and are allowing encroachers to exploit loopholes and threaten the integrity of the water body, he said.

The dispute has repeatedly been contested in court. In 1997, revenue officials confirmed before the high court that survey numbers 370, 376 and 377 belonged to the tank. In 2015, the high court directed the authorities to verify its classification; and historical records confirmed its status. A similar submission was made in 2016.

Government agencies including the irrigation department have repeatedly recognised the Oteru tank’s status. In 2020, an executive engineer wrote to the RDO, urging protection of the tank -- a request reinforced by the superintendent engineer later that year.

During the land acquisition for national highway expansion in 2019, the state government classified the land as state property and denied compensation due to its status as a water body.

Despite these confirmations, fraudulent land records have allegedly been created. In 2014, reports suggest that records were manipulated with suspected involvement from revenue officials and district administrators in exchange for bribes. Legal loopholes were reportedly exploited in 1997 when three individuals allegedly colluded in a court case, presenting fabricated sale deeds to claim private ownership.

“A weak petition from the revenue department led to the case’s dismissal, inadvertently strengthening the encroachers’ claims,” Murali recalled.

Beyond legal disputes, this tank plays a crucial role in water management, collecting floodwaters from the Seshachalam Hills and channeling them into the Swarnamukhi river. It is also officially designated as a site for Ganesh idol immersions, further reinforcing its identity as a water body.

Despite court rulings and official directives, encroachments persist. Recently, land grabbers attempted to breach the bund and fill the tank bed with soil, triggering protests from the villagers. Petitions were filed with the National Green Tribunal, district courts, and the high court. CPI national secretary K Narayana visited the site and condemned the encroachment.

"Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu advocates rainwater harvesting, yet he has remained silent on the Oteru lake encroachment issue," he said.

Notably, several ponds have already been grabbed by land sharks and influential persons. Vowing to intensify protests and awareness campaigns, the CPI leader said Left parties would fight against this.

Following a public outcry, Tirupati district collector Venkateswar promised action. He directed the water resources department to take corrective steps and asked the Tirupati Rural tahsildar to remove the encroachments. Engineering officials have also sought the removal of dumped soil to prevent construction and preserve the tank’s buffer zone.

