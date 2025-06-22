Historians, Philanthropists, Locals Seek Protection Of The Rich Heritage

Nellore: One bright spot in this bleak narrative is the philanthropic gesture of Duvvuru Madhusudhan Reddy. Nearly a decade ago, he funded replacement of the damaged idols of Sri Chennakesava Swamy, Goddess Sridevi and Bhudevi. He also played a key role in the renovation of Lord Shiva Temple.

Madhusudhan Reddy’s efforts brought new life to the sanctum. But he emphasised on the urgent need to safeguard the stone-carved idols strewn across the temple grounds.

Adding his voice and calling for action, Dr. Govindu Surendra, a noted historian from SKR Degree College, Gudur, said, “Without any protection, the beautifully carved sculptures will vanish. It is time the Archaeology Department steps up. At the very least, it can build a museum, safeguard and display these forgotten masterpieces.”

When contacted, officials from the Archaeology Department admitted their helplessness in taking up conservation efforts, citing lack of funds.

Yet, for the discerning, the fading walls of Prabhagiri Pattana whisper stories of a proud past — of kings and craftsmen, gods and devotees. However, if no action is taken soon, these whispers may fall silent forever, silencing a rich chapter of South India’s cultural and architectural heritage.



