Historian Syed Naseer Ahmad Chosen for Urdu Academy Lifetime Award

Vijayawada: Eminent historian and author Syed Naseer Ahmad has been selected for the Andhra Pradesh Urdu Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025, announced as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. The Academy’s Chief Executive Officer, Shaik Mohammad Ghouse Peer, conveyed the official intimation to him on Sunday.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and a memento. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will present the honour on November 11 at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

For over three decades, Naseer Ahmad has documented the contributions of Muslim communities to India’s freedom struggle. He has authored 25 research-based history books in Urdu, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Gujarati. Alongside his writing, he has travelled extensively across India and abroad, conducting awareness programmes highlighting the sacrifices of freedom fighters and their relevance to today’s youth.

Publishing his works as a service rather than for profit, he distributes his books free to libraries, historians and journalists, while also making them available online for global readers.