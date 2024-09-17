Hindus-Muslims Greet Each Other in Kakinada

Kakinada: As a gesture of communal harmony, the Hindus and Muslims have participated in one another programme and greeted each other on Monday as two occasions-Milad-Un-Nabi and Ganesh Idol Immersion were celebrated at Kakinada. With the advice of the Kakinada DSP Vishnu Raghuveer, the religious leaders proved their unity on these occasions, with the BJP Kakinada branch taking a major part in the event.

On the Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations, the Muslims started their procession from the mosque at J. Ramarao Peta here and while their procession was coming to Jagannaickpur, the BJP members led by the party Kakinada urban convener Gatti Satyanarayana and the Samithi members led by its president Y. Malakondaiah, honorary president Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju and the adviser Duvvuri Subrahmanyam have greeted Muslims and distributed sweets and drinking water to them.

The Milad-Un-Nabi procession was led by Jagannaickpur Mosque Hazrat Ghouse Mohiddin, Wakf Board former director Bahsiruddin and others. The Muslims distributed sweets and drinking water packets at the Ganesh idol immersion procession. Ghouse Mohiddin said that the Muslims and Hindus are working together and he prayed the God to make the Ganesh idol immersion programmes successful.

In Kakinada, the pandal organisers along with the devotees took out processions with enthusiastic dances and immersed the idols in the Vinayaka Sagar near Jagannaickpur and other places. In Kakinada Rural mandal, the people immersed the Ganesh idols into the sea near Vakalapudi. In several places, Telugu Desam members set up Ganesh idols, took out processions to the sea and immersed the idols. Kakinada Rural constituency TD convener Katakamsetty Babi said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was in jail last year during the Ganesh poojas. He along with TD activists performed poojas to Lord Ganesh for the release of their leader, who now is the Chief Minister of the state.

At Eluru, a flag march was organised by One Town police. Eluru DSP D. Sravan Kumar said the Hindus and Muslims would conduct their festivals with devotion without making any untoward comments against other religious festivals. He said that barricades have been set up at the immersion places in Eluru and traffic has been diverted. He requested the Ganesh idol organisers not to blast the crackers and also not to exhibit obscene dances in the procession. At Rajamahendravaram, the Ganesh idols were immersed in the River Godavari.

Meanwhile, a mishap occurred in Tuni as a 28-year-old youth U. Manikanta drowned in Tandava River, during the immersion.