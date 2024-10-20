Hindu temples, including Tirupati Balaji, should be freed from government control

Vijayawada: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national joint secretary, Dr Surendra Jain, has stated that the VHP welcomes the government of Andhra Pradesh’s recent G.O. mandating non-interference of government officials in the management of pujas in Hindu temples. He expressed concern that many Hindu temples, including famous ones, are still under government control, which interferes with religious practices.

Dr. Jain announced that the VHP will organise a nationwide movement demanding autonomous status for Hindu temples. In Andhra Pradesh, VHP-AP plans to hold a major public meeting named Hyndava Sankharavam in Vijayawada on 5th January 2025.



The VHP leaders have called for Hindu temples, including Tirupati Balaji, to be handed over to the Hindu community under a new autonomous system. They demanded that non-Hindus be removed from administrative positions and temple Trust Boards, and prohibited from conducting business near temples. The government should protect temple properties from alienation until they are handed over to the autonomous trusts. Furthermore, the VHP leaders demanded that the government stop using temple income for non-Hindu purposes and take strict action against anti-Hindu elements attacking the community.



