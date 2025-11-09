Hindalco to Build Rs.586 Cr Aluminium Plant in Chittoor for iPhone Chassis

Vijayawada: Education, IT and Electronics minister Nara Lokesh, in the second narrative of his series on major investments in Andhra Pradesh, highlighted setting up of the Hindalco Industries, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, with an investment of ₹586 crore at Kuppam in Chittoor district.

“The advanced aluminium extrusion plant at Kuppam is a clear example of Andhra Pradesh’s policy clarity, fast execution, and investor-friendly environment,” he emphasised on Saturday in his social media post.

Lokesh asserted that this investment aims to position Andhra Pradesh prominently within Apple’s global supply chain, as the plant’s high-grade aluminium will comprise the chassis of iPhones. The Kuppam facility is expected not only to integrate Andhra Pradesh into the global electronics manufacturing value chain, but also spur ancillary industries and create skilled jobs locally.

Significantly, the announcement has come just ahead of the CII Partnership Summit 2025, where Andhra Pradesh will showcase its continued growth and policy initiatives in the manufacturing and industrial sectors.

“Andhra Pradesh is proud to welcome Hindalco, a global metals leader, which is investing ₹586 crore in a state-of-the-art aluminium extrusion plant at Kuppam that will create 613 direct jobs along with several hundred indirect ones,” Lokesh said in his post to his social media followers. He underlined that the plant’s location at Kuppam, just 120 km from Bengaluru and 200 km from Chennai, alongside the state’s strong renewable energy base area, aligns with Hindalco’s strategic choice of aligning with its sustainability goals.

Hindalco managing director Satish Pai, in a testimonial video shared by the minister, underscored the strategic advantages of Kuppam. “We chose Kuppam for its location in the electronic heartland of south India, with excellent logistics, a skilled workforce, and supportive local and state administration,” Pai stated.

The Hindalco MD went on to disclose that Andhra Pradesh’s production-linked incentive scheme had swung their decision to establish their unit at Kuppam.