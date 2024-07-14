Himalayan pink salt from Punjab adding flavour to Visakhapatnam’s food platter

Visakhapatnam: Much sought after Himalayan pink salt — known for its several health benefits — has finally arrived in Visakhapatnam. In an effort to promote this natural salt in a big way, a group of ten entrepreneurs from Amritsar in Punjab has set up shops by the side of the city’s roads --- offering this special salt, which is reputed for its several health benefits. The price of pink salt is Rs 100 per kilogram.

The Himalayan pink salt is loaded with several health benefits and it helps in reducing blood pressure, managing diabetes, regulating thyroid function, as well as alleviating health issues such as PCOD (polycystic ovarian disease). It is distinct from regular table salt and comes from mountainous region of Punjab.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle and sharing the insight into the business venture, Mahendra, a vendor, said, “The product comes from Punjab and it is different from the regular salt. In Punjab and in neighboring states, the Himalayan pink salt is used for all purposes. We came to Visakhapatnam for the first time. We are already selling this natural rock salt in states like Karnataka, Hyderabad (Telangana), and Uttar Pradesh.”

The vendors will be staying in Visakhapatnam for the next two years and they will be replenishing their stock regularly. “In a gap of every 2-3 months, trucks laden with pink salt will be brought from Punjab. Around 10 tonnes of natural salt will be transported to Visakhapatnam by a truck. Altogether ten persons from Punjab are into distribution and sale of Himalayan pink salt,” Mahendra added.

Stressing on the authenticity of the product, he claimed that much of the pink salt available in the market is either adulterated or it is sold by mixing it with regular salt. “The Himalayan pink salt is found in the mountains and is pure. The salt which is sold in the market is not the original one,” Mahendra claimed further.