Hilife Jewels Exhibition Launched in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Bling, Glitter & Shine!! Experience the grandeur of the most premium jewellery exhibition “HILIFE JEWELS”, featuring the top jewellery brands of the country under one roof. Be awed by the exquisite and magnificent jewellery masterpieces on display at the largest of its kind & the most premium jewellery exhibition “HILIFE JEWELS” happening in Vijayawada on 5th, 6th, 7th December, 2025 at NOVOTEL VIJAYAWADA VARUN HOTEL, Vijayawada.

As a jewellery lover, you wouldn't want to miss this one-of-a-kind event that showcases the best of the best in the jewellery industry. Visit & witness the grandeur of HILIFE JEWELS!

Showcasing Exquisitely Crafted Diamond Jewellery, Temple Jewellery, Gold Jewellery, Platinum Jewellery, Fusion Jewellery, Wedding Jewellery, Polki Jewellery & Lot More.

HILIFE JEWELS features Over 75 Jewellery Brands & Renowned Jewellery Designers from across India, Showcasing- exquisite masterpiece jewellery. This is a must-attend event for all jewellery lovers who wish to witness the one of its kind and the most premium jewellery exhibition in the nation.

Speaking on the Occasion Aby P Dominic – MD & CEO Hilife Exhibitions and Organiser, Hilife Jewels Exhibition, said “HI-LIFE Exhibition is the Largest of its kind & the most premium exhibition brand for Fashion, Lifestyle, Jewellery & Luxury in the nation. He added “The brand has grown to be one of the largest & the best in the Industry of Fashion, Jewellery, Lifestyle, Luxury, across India & International destinations like Srilanka, Thailand, Dubai, South Africa, Singapore, UK, USA & Others.

“HILIFE JEWELS” in Vijayawada is known as the premium jewellery exhibition which showcases exquisite jewellery from over 75 top jewellery brands, jewellery designers from across India. This is a must-attend event for all jewellery lovers who wish to witness the first of its kind and the most premium jewellery exhibition of the nation.



