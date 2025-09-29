Highest Unauthorised Layouts in Sarvepalli Sement Abutting Nellore City

Nellore:Sarvepalli constituency recorded the highest number of unauthorised layouts -- some 138 layouts spread over 1,391.40 acres. This was followed by Kovur constituency with 130 layouts covering 555.12 acres. Udayagiri constituency stood next with 68 layouts over 419.92 acres, while Kavali constituency reported 43 layouts with 349.665 acres.

In Atmakur constituency, officials found 27 unauthorised layouts spread over 125.78 acres, while Kandukur reported 20 layouts with 152.75 acres. The Nellore constituency had the least, with 11 unauthorised layouts covering 45.68 acres.