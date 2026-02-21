High-Tech Driving Tests Leave Aspirants Stunned

Nellore: For years, getting a driving licence was considered a routine milestone — a quick test, a few nervous minutes, and a laminated card in hand. Not anymore.

With the introduction of automated driving test tracks, that perception is changing. The road from learner to licensed driver has become tougher, stricter and far more transparent.

Equipped with RFID sensors, high-definition cameras and real-time analytics, these smart tracks record every movement of the vehicle. From crossing lane markings to halting beyond stop lines, even minor errors are instantly captured. There is zero human intervention — no recommendations, no second chances based on sympathy — only performance measured by machines.

The results in Nellore underline the shift.

Between January last year and January 2026, as many as 5,888 candidates appeared for the two-wheeler test, but only 2,234 could clear it.

The light motor vehicle figures are even more sobering. Of the 3,544 aspirants who took the test, just 150 passed — a mere 2.62 per cent.

Transport officials say the high failure rate reflects poor preparation rather than strict evaluation. “The system is fully automated. Sensors decide who passes or fails,” regional transport officer SK Madani said.

Many candidates, he said, fail to follow road signs, obey traffic signals, maintain proper lane discipline or negotiate turns smoothly. The ‘8’ test for two-wheelers and the ‘H’ test for cars — particularly while reversing — continue to be major hurdles.

Even before reaching the track, applicants must clear a learner’s licence theory test by scoring at least 12 out of 20 in questions related to traffic signs and road safety rules.

“The system ensures that only genuinely skilled drivers receive licences, and this will certainly help reduce road accidents,” Madani added.

Though some aspirants call the system harsh and blame the department for their setbacks, officials say there is increasing public appreciation for the transparency. The new system may be unforgiving, but it sends a strong message — on these tracks, skill alone drives success, a motor vehicle Inspector said.



