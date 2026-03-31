High-Speed Patrol Boat Deployed at Krishnapatnam to Curb Illegal Fishing

NELLORE: Coastal surveillance has been intensified at Krishnapatnam Port with the deployment of a high-speed patrol boat to curb illegal fishing by vessels from neighbouring states.

The 326 HP boat, brought from Kakinada Harbour on the initiative of district collector Himanshu Shukla, can maintain continuous patrols at speeds of up to 18 kmph. Equipped with advanced binoculars with video recording capability and high-focus lights, it will monitor the movement of fishing vessels, particularly from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

A special task force comprising officials from the Fisheries department, Coastal Security Police, Forest department and local fishermen has been conducting regular sea patrols. At present, three boats are engaged in surveillance along the coastline, with teams also carrying out surprise night inspections.

Officials said the intensified patrolling aims to prevent illegal entry of mechanised boats from other states, which have previously damaged local fishing nets and posed a threat to fishermen. Recent inspections have reported no instances of unauthorised fishing activity.

The collector has also directed the procurement of an additional high-speed boat to further strengthen coastal security. Emphasising that fishermen’s safety remains a priority, authorities urged the public to report any suspicious movements at sea by dialling 112.