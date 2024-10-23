High-Level South Korean delegation meets Lokesh, expresses interest in investing in AP
Vijayawada: Minister for Education, Electronics, and IT, Nara Lokesh, has encouraged international stakeholders to attract investment and generate employment opportunities across Andhra Pradesh. On Wednesday, a high-level South Korean delegation, including Korean Consulate General in Chennai Kim Chang-Ryun, Director General of KEXIM Bank's EDCF Operations Department Kevin Choi, KEXIM Bank NDRO Chief Representative Jung Wan-Ryu, and KOICA Director Chang Woo-Chan, met with Minister Lokesh at the Secretariat. The discussions focused on potential investment opportunities in the state.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
