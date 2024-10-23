High-Level South Korean delegation meets Lokesh, expresses interest in investing in AP

KEXIM Bank reaffirmed its commitment to supporting various infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh. Minister Lokesh outlined the government's efforts to create an investor-friendly environment, highlighting the available subsidies and the recent revival of the Economic Development Board (EDB) to expedite the approval process for new industries.

Minister Lokesh encouraged Korean companies to participate in the state's development initiatives, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh's growing appeal as a destination for international investment.

