 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

High-Level South Korean delegation meets Lokesh, expresses interest in investing in AP

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
23 Oct 2024 5:00 PM GMT
High-Level South Korean delegation meets Lokesh, expresses interest in investing in AP
x
A delegation from South Korea met with IT Minister Nara Lokesh

Vijayawada: Minister for Education, Electronics, and IT, Nara Lokesh, has encouraged international stakeholders to attract investment and generate employment opportunities across Andhra Pradesh. On Wednesday, a high-level South Korean delegation, including Korean Consulate General in Chennai Kim Chang-Ryun, Director General of KEXIM Bank's EDCF Operations Department Kevin Choi, KEXIM Bank NDRO Chief Representative Jung Wan-Ryu, and KOICA Director Chang Woo-Chan, met with Minister Lokesh at the Secretariat. The discussions focused on potential investment opportunities in the state.

KEXIM Bank reaffirmed its commitment to supporting various infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh. Minister Lokesh outlined the government's efforts to create an investor-friendly environment, highlighting the available subsidies and the recent revival of the Economic Development Board (EDB) to expedite the approval process for new industries.
Minister Lokesh encouraged Korean companies to participate in the state's development initiatives, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh's growing appeal as a destination for international investment.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
South Korean Delegation Nara Lokesh Investments 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick