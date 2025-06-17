High Level Security For Yoga Day

Visakhapatnam: Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the International Yoga Day, being celebrated in Visakhapatnam on June 21, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Around five lakh people from different places of north Andhra are expected to participate in the event, which will be held from RK Beach to Bheemili. The main event would be held at Kali Mata Temple at R.K. Beach where Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, state and central ministers besides senior officials would perform yoga from 6.30 am to 8.30 am.

“The home department has deployed 9,000 police personnel, 30 dog squads and special security personnel to ensure no untoward incident takes place. Around 1,200 CCTV cameras have been placed to keep surveillance,’’ said a senior police officer while talking to this correspondent on Monday. DGP Harish Kumar Gupta is constantly reviewing the security arrangements.

The stretch between Coast Battery to Park Hotel Junction has been declared as ‘Red Zone’ till June 21. Under this notification, no unauthorised person would be allowed to operate or fly drones.

In case of rain, the district authorities have planned alternative arrangements, including conducting the event at the Andhra University grounds with a rooftop.

The main venue will be divided into 127 compartments, each accommodating 1,000 participants, along the 26.5 km stretch.

Nara Lokesh, in his recent review meeting, said Vizag got a great opportunity to host such a prestigious event as the entire world will be watching Visakhapatnam on June 21.

A local official said 3,500 RTC buses and about 8,000 private buses have been arranged for participants coming from Visakhapatnam and surrounding districts.