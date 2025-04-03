High Fees at GVMC Pools a Dampener to Swimmers

Visakhapatnam: As the summer vacation sets in, children here are eager to participate in several extracurricular activities, like swimming classes. However, high fees at the city’s two Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) pools are a dampener.

The Aqua Sports Complex at RK Beach and MVP Colony is popular among the city’s youth. For decades, it has been a centre for nurturing swimming talent and hosting competitive events. However, major activities have come to a halt since the municipal pools were closed for three years, leading to a noticeable void in the city’s aquatic sports culture.

After undergoing a significant 2.4 crore rupee renovation by the GVMC, the pool at RK Beach reopened on November 18, 2023, with fanfare. However, shortly after its reopening, the pool was leased to a private operator for three years, resulting in hefty fees that have disappointed aspiring swimmers and their families.

The RK Beach pool now charges Rs 6655 for a three-month term, while the MVP pool demands Rs 4720 per month. These rates have made swimming classes prohibitively expensive for the middle- and low-income families.

Despite its proclaimed role as a public facility, the GVMC pools have become inaccessible to large sections of the citizenry. Concern over the exorbitant charges has repeatedly been raised by corporators, who sought municipal intervention. JS corporator Peetala Murthy Yadav has expressed frustration over the lack of action.

"We’ve repeatedly raised this issue in council meetings. The public pressurises us, yet the GVMC has not addressed our demand. Certain officials have vested interests. They reportedly want to help the private operators flourism in this business. They are preventing any meaningful changes,” he averred.

GVMC Mayor, Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, responding to criticism, felt the fee structure approved by previous GVMC commissioner, CM Saikanth Varma, was nominal, at Rs 750 per month for adults and Rs 500 for children.

Parents and community leaders note that swimming is more than recreational; it promotes both physical and mental well-being. G Sanjay, father of a 10th-grade student, expressed his disappointment, stating, “Swimming keeps children active and engaged, especially during summer. Its lack of affordability robs them of this essential benefit.”

The demand for revisiting the lease agreements and implementing affordable charges grows louder. Parents and corporators hope for swift action from GVMC to ensure swimming is accessible to all.