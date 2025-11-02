High-End Technology To Make Healthcare Accessible To All: APSCHE Chairman

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) chairman Prof. K. Madhu Murthy has said that the rapid development of high-end technology in the medical field will help ensure healthcare reaches everyone in the coming years.

Speaking at the 39th Foundation Day celebrations of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada on Saturday, Prof. Murthy said the advancement of modern technology in healthcare was enabling even people in rural areas to access quality medical services.

He noted that Dr NTR University of Health Sciences was the first university in the country dedicated to medical education and credited the former Chief Minister, the late N.T. Rama Rao, for establishing it. Referring to the government’s initiative of setting up a medical college in every district, he said it would make healthcare more accessible to common people.

Expressing delight over the university celebrating its foundation day on Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, Prof. Murthy emphasised the importance of using emerging technologies to deliver affordable and quality healthcare to all sections of society.

Director of Medical Education G. Raghunandan said that efforts are being made to increase the number of seats in both undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses across the state, and assured the university of all necessary support.

University vice-chancellor P. Chandrasekhar recalled that the university was established on November 1, 1986, and inaugurated by former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao. He added that 554 medical colleges are currently functioning under the university’s jurisdiction.