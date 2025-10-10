AP High Court Directs Neha Reddy to Remit Rs 48.21 Lakh to GVMC

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed former parliamentarian V Vijayasai Reddy’s daughter Neha Reddy to remit Rs 48.21 lakh to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

A division bench headed by chief justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur heard the petition filed by Jana Sena corporator Murthy Yadav here on Thursday and directed Neha Reddy to pay the amount.



The petitioner claimed that the GVMC incurred an expenditure of the same amount for demolishing the concrete wall built by Neha Reddy close to the sea in violation of CRZ norms at Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam district.



The court also directed the Avyaan Realtors LLP, owned by her, to file its reply.



A committee formed by the Union ministry of environment and forests had submitted its report in this case, recommending the collection of a compensation of `17.46 crore from the firm for causing environmental damage through constructing the concrete wall.



The court posted the next hearing in the case to Oct 16, before which Neha Reddy would have to make the payment as per the present order.

