High Court To Hear IUML Plea On Cow As State Animal Today

Vijayawada:The Indian Union Muslim League has filed a PIL in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking a direction to declare the cow as the state animal. The petition, filed on Tuesday, will be heard on Wednesday.



IUML AP president Basheer Ahmad said in a statement that RSS, BJP and Jana Sena chief and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan had accused Muslims of slaughtering cows and consuming beef.

Condemning the remarks, IUML state general secretary Khazavali demanded that the NDA government declare the cow as the state animal. He said that if the ruling coalition was unwilling to do so, it must tender a public apology for using the issue for political gain.

Chevireddy shifted to AIIMS for treatment

Vijayawada:AP liquor scam case accused and former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy was shifted to AIIMS Mangalagiri for medical treatment on Tuesday.



Bhaskar Reddy, who is under judicial remand, complained to jail authorities about severe discomfort caused by varicose veins. He was first taken to the government hospital on Monday for tests, after which doctors referred him to AIIMS. Following permission from the institute, jail officials shifted him for further treatment.



Excise court grants four-day custody of ex-minister Jogi Ramesh



Vijayawada:An excise court on Tuesday granted four days’ custody of former minister Jogi Ramesh and his brother Jogi Ramu—both accused in the spurious liquor case—to excise authorities. Custody will be from Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. to Nov. 29 at 3 p.m.



Excise officials will question both men regarding their alleged roles in the case.



The court also extended the judicial remand of seven accused—including Jogi Ramesh, Jogi Ramu, Addepalli Janardhan Rao and four others—up to December 9, as their previous remand period ended on Tuesday.



Police launch safety drive to curb accidents



Visakhapatnam:The Srikakulam district police have launched an intensive road safety drive aimed at reducing accidents and improving highway discipline.

As part of a unique “Face Wash” initiative, police teams are positioned at major checkpoints and toll plazas between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., offering cold water to long-distance drivers and advising them to rest to prevent fatigue-related crashes.

Special enforcement drives are targeting speeding, drunk driving, open drinking, improper parking, riding without helmets, triple riding and failure to wear seat belts. Offenders face challans, vehicle seizure and mandatory counselling.

Highway patrol units have been deployed to curb overspeeding on major routes, while district-wide vehicle checks have been intensified.

Accident-prone “black spots” are under drone surveillance, and traffic engineering measures—such as dividers, speed breakers, reflective stickers, drums and upgraded signalling—are being installed. Hazard boards, speed limit signs and instruction boards are being placed at vulnerable points.

CCTV cameras at key junctions allow real-time monitoring, enabling swift action against violators. Local bodies, in coordination with the police, are improving lighting in dark stretches and installing barricades at dangerous curves. Glow signboards, speed notices and zebra markings have also been added in high-risk areas.

Home Guard suspended for indecent behaviour



Vijayawada:Krishna district superintendent of police V. Vidyasagar Naidu on Tuesday suspended Home Guard B. Ajay Kumar (No. 304) after videos of him performing obscene dances and engaging in inappropriate behaviour surfaced on social media.

Officials said the clips, which quickly went viral, prompted senior officers to order a detailed inquiry. Once the footage was verified as authentic, the SP issued suspension orders from the district police office, removing the Home Guard from duty.

Emphasising that discipline and dignity are non-negotiable in the police force, SP Vidyasagar Naidu warned that any act bringing disrepute to the department would invite strict and immediate action. “Just as we appreciate good performance, we will deal firmly with negligence and irresponsible behaviour,” he cautioned.

Loans for TIDCO housing beneficiaries soon: MEPMA



Kurnool:MEPMA project director K. Srinivasulu said that efforts were underway to secure loans for TIDCO housing beneficiaries through private financial institutions. He held a review meeting with MEPMA cluster organisers and resource persons on Tuesday and stated that the construction of TIDCO houses was progressing rapidly and the process of handing over houses to beneficiaries has been intensified.



He added that steps were being taken to provide loans through Easy Finance and IIFL.



Although loans have already been sanctioned under TIDCO, additional information about interest rates, insurance and repayment procedures were explained during a meeting with the beneficiaries and representatives of financial institutions. Srinivasulu informed that meetings with SHG members will be conducted from Wednesday onwards, and beneficiaries can attend to clarify their doubts.

Ready to quit to achieve district status for Adoni: MLA



Kurnool:Mantralayam MLA and YSRC leader Y. Balanagi Reddy declared that he was ready to resign from his post if it helps achieve district status for Adoni. He visited the ongoing protest camp on Tuesday and stated that true development is possible only if the constituency is granted district status.



It may be noted that local people, organisations and various groups have long been demanding district status for Adoni. A Sadhana Samiti was also formed earlier to intensify the movement, and protests have been taking place in the town urging the government to fulfil the demand.



Extending his solidarity with the protesters, the MLA criticised the government’s silence despite continuous protests. He reiterated his commitment to the cause and assured that he would stand by the people until the demand for district status is fulfilled.

IIITDM, CMTI inks MoU for tech research

Kurnool:The Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kurnool and the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI), Bengaluru, have signed an MoU to strengthen collaborative research in advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0 technologies. The partnership aims to support students, industry stakeholders and the wider manufacturing sector by pooling the expertise and research infrastructure of both institutes.



IIITDM Kurnool director Prof. B.S. Murty said on Tuesday that the collaboration would focus on micromachining, additive and smart manufacturing, IoT, automation, metrology, green manufacturing, surface engineering, ergonomics, and sensor and vision technologies. Joint research projects will be taken up with funding from national and international agencies, with both institutes also sharing access to high-end laboratories and equipment.

Registrar Raj Kumar Manjhiwal, mechanical engineering HoD Akhtar Khan and associate professor S. Ananda Kumar said the MoU includes strong provisions for capacity-building and industry-linked education. New academic programmes will be launched under the Academy of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing Technologies (AEAMT), covering certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

IIITDM Kurnool will offer PhD and MS admissions to CMTI scientists, while eligible students from IIITDM will be able to undertake full-semester projects at CMTI.

CMTI director Nagahanumaiah said the partnership would help produce highly skilled manpower and enhance research capabilities to meet emerging challenges in the manufacturing sector.

Police educate public on rising cyber frauds

Kurnool:The Fourth Town police in Kurnool have launched an awareness drive to educate the public, especially youth on the growing menace of cybercrime. Officials said most victims of online frauds are youngsters who frequently use smartphones, social media and digital payment platforms, and urged them to remain vigilant and follow online safety protocols.



As part of the campaign, police are using microphones in autorickshaws and displaying cyber safety messages on flex banners across the city. They advised people never to share bank details, ATM PINs or OTPs with anyone under any circumstance.

Police warned that cybercriminals are adopting multiple methods to cheat the public, including fake part-time job offers on WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram and Instagram, OTP frauds, investment scams, fraudulent loan apps and even intimidation tactics such as “digital arrest”.

Officials urged the public to promptly alert the police if they encounter suspicious online activities or fall victim to cyber fraud. They requested citizens to report offences immediately through the cybercrime helpline 1930.

AP to mark Constitution Day with student mock session

Vijayawada:To mark Constitution Day 2025, the Andhra Pradesh department of human resource development is organising a Students’ Mock Drill Assembly on Wednesday on the Legislative Assembly premises at Amaravati. The programme will be chaired by Minister Nara Lokesh.



Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will attend as chief guest and interact with students, underscoring the government’s focus on civic education and youth empowerment.

The event aims to instil respect for the Constitution, familiarise students with democratic processes and legislative procedures, and develop leadership and communication skills through a simulated assembly session.

Union minister of state for communications and rural development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, Legislative Council chairman Koyye Moshen Raju, Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu and tourism minister Kandula Durgesh are expected to attend.

Senior officials including Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, Legislature Secretary-General Prasanna Kumar, School Education Secretary Kona Sasidhar and Guntur District Collector A. Thameem Ansaria will also participate, along with student advisors and public representatives.

Srisailam hundi hits Rs 7.27 cr during Karthika Masam



Kurnool:The Srisailam temple recorded `7,27,26,400 in hundi collections during the Karthika Masam counting held on Tuesday, the highest for the season so far, officials said.



The offerings were received over 33 days, from October 23 to November 24, 2025. Last year, the temple collected Rs 5,96,92,376, marking an increase of Rs 1,30,34,024 this year.

The hundi count also yielded 117.8 grams of gold, 7.23 kg of silver, and several foreign currencies, including: 646 US dollars, 120 UAE dirhams, 85 Saudi riyals, 136 Qatar riyals, 30 Singapore dollars, 85 British pounds, 200 Omani baisa and 25 Australian dollars.



The counting was conducted under tight security and round-the-clock CCTV surveillance. Temple Executive Officer M. Srinivasa Rao, Deputy EO R. Ramanamma, and Endowments Inspector Harichandra Reddy supervised the process.

Vijayawada to host Business Expo from December 12 to 14



Vijayawada:The AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation will organise a Business Expo from December 12 to 14 at SS Convention Centre in Vijayawada.



The minister for information and public relations Kolusu Parthasarathy on Tuesday released the event’s brochure and logo. Speaking at the programme, he said the government was committed to encouraging industrial investments in Andhra Pradesh by offering full support and a new industrial policy with a range of incentives.



He appreciated the Chamber for taking the initiative to organise the expo in the city, calling it a step towards strengthening the state's industrial ecosystem.