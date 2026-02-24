High Court Strikes Down Pre-Arrest Bail Plea of Liquor Scam Accused Vasudeva Reddy

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of AP liquor scam case accused no. 2 and AP State Beverages Corporation Limited former managing director D. Vasudeva Reddy as he was already arrested on February 21.

A single judge bench headed by Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa held a hearing here on Tuesday and announced that the pre-arrest bail plea of A-2 in the liquor scam case was struck down. However, the court adjourned the hearing of anticipatory bail plea of another accused in the liquor scam case D. Venkata Satya Prasad, former excise assistant commissioner, to March 2.

Moreover, liquor scam case accused Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and MRPS leader Suvarna Raju filed implead petitions opposing the anticipatory bail pleas of Vasudeva Reddy and Venkata Satya Prasad. However, the court dismissed the implead petitions.