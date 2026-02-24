High Court Lauds Lokesh for Prompt Response to KGBV Rat-Bite Incident

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday appreciated minister for education, IT and electronics N. Lokesh for his prompt response in coming to the aid of girls who suffered rat bites at a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) and for announcing a hike in wages for teachers working in KGBVs.

A two-judge Bench comprising Justice Battu Devanand and Justice A. Hariharanadha Sarma was hearing a contempt of court case against Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan project director Srinivasa Rao for allegedly ignoring an assurance given to the court that post-graduate teachers working on a part-time basis in KGBVs would not be removed.

The Bench noted that Lokesh’s timely intervention in the rat-bite incident at a KGBV in A. Kondur village of NTR district prompted the entire district administration to act swiftly and come to the rescue of the affected girls. The court also appreciated the minister’s announcement that he would take up with the Centre the issue of creating regular posts in KGBVs.

The court observed that while the minister was discharging his duties responsibly, slackness on the part of certain officials was bringing disrepute to the government as well as to the minister.