High Court Holds Hearing On SIT’s Plea To Cancel Bail Granted To Midhun Reddy In AP Liquor Scam Case

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court held a hearing on a plea moved by the AP CID’s Special Investigation Team to cancel the bail granted to AP liquor scam case accused and YSRC MP Midhun Reddy and served a notice to him.

A single judge bench headed by Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa heard the matter here on Monday.

The AP CID’s additional SP filed a petition in the High Court to cancel the bail granted by the ACB court to the MP on September 29.

Supreme Court senior counsel representing the AP CID argued that the ACB court had given a clean chit to the AP liquor scam case accused by granting him bail and submitted that such a move would weaken the case and other accused in the case would also seek grant of bail to them. He asked for issue of an order for interim stay of the ACB Court’s order granting him bail in the case. However, the court refused to issue any such order and posted the next hearing to October 9.



