High Court dismisses petition against ex-Deputy CM Pamula disputing her ST status

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition filed against former Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Sreevani, questioning her Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Petitioners Nimmaka Simhachalam and Nimmaka Jayaraj had filed the case in 2019, challenging her claim of belonging to the ST community and her 2019 election victory as an MLA.

The court reviewed reports from both district and state-level scrutiny committees, confirming that Sreevani belongs to the Konda Dora community, which is recognised as an ST. As the petitioners failed to provide substantial evidence, the High Court dismissed the case.

Sreevani stated that justice had prevailed and accused her political opponents of attempting to mislead the court.



