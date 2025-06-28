High Court Adjourns Hearing On Plea For CBI Report Ayesh Meera Murder Case

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh High Court has advised the parents of Ayesha Meera to approach the concerned court to get the final report of the probe carried out by the CBI in the case of her murder.

A single-judge bench headed by Justice Sathi Subba Reddy held a hearing on the interlocutory petition filed by her parents here on Friday. As the counter filed by the CBI in response to the interlocutory petition filed by her parents failed to be placed in the file, the court adjourned the case for the next hearing to July 4.