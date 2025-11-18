High-Altitude Research: TIFR To Conduct 10 Scientific Balloon Flights From Hyderabad

Vijayawada:The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Hyderabad, under the joint auspices of Department of Atomic Energy and Indian Space Research Organisation, will be conducting about 10 scientific balloon flights from Hyderabad from October 25 to December 31.

These balloons are made of thin polyethylene plastic films measuring 50 to 85 metres in diameter, will be launched from Balloon Facility of TIFR in Hyderabad between 8 pm and 6.30 am.



Filled with hydrogen gas, they would ascend to altitudes of 30 km to 42 km carrying scientific instruments for high-altitude research.



After the experiments, the instruments would be released from the balloons and descend to the ground using large, coloured parachutes.



Based on wind conditions, these parachutes may drift and land at a distance ranging from 200-350 km from Hyderabad to the Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad-Sholapur belt.



Moreover, the balloons and instrument payloads May also land in the East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool, Chittoor, Anantapur, Nellore, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam districts, TIFR has warned.



TIFR said, “The people are requested not to tamper with them as they may contain extremely sensitive scientific equipment. Instead, inform the nearest police station, post office or district authorities.”



As these instruments are safe and non-hazardous unless forcibly opened, scientists will collect them and reward the finder with reimbursement of communication or travel expenses. No reward will be given if the instruments are reopened or tampered with, it said.