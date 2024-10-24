High Alert Issued in Anantapur as Floods Threaten Irrigation Tanks

Anantapur: A high alert has been issued in the Hagari River and Chitravathi River beds following persistent heavy floods from upstream areas of Karnataka towards Satya Sai and Anantapur districts. With forecasts predicting gusty winds and heavy rains for another two days, the district administration has been alerted to the potential damage to irrigation tanks, which may face breaches.

On Tuesday, after the Kanaganipalli tank breached, water flowed into the Pandameru Channel, causing extensive damage and submerging many nearby colonies in Anantapur. Rescue teams have been providing shelter and food to flood victims at designated centres on Wednesday.

Collector Dr Vinod Kumar, along with Rapthadu MLA Paritala Sunitha and others, distributed essential supplies to families in the flood-hit areas of Auto Nagar, Jagananna Colony, Kalakarula Colony, and Upparapalli. The Collector reported that 110 families were rescued by revenue, police, and fire crews within hours of the water inundating the colonies, with 375 individuals sheltered at the centres.

While the Pandameru Channel caused significant damage to residents in the surrounding colonies, officials expressed concern about the condition of irrigation tanks due to continuous inflows. Anantapur district alone has 310 tanks, many of which are over 50% full and currently receiving water from upstream channels and medium irrigation projects. The Hagari River in the Rayadurg Assembly segment is flowing at a dangerous level due to heavy floods in nearby Karnataka. The BT project has already been filled with water from the Hagari.

Similarly, the Chitravathi River is flowing heavily in Puttaparthi, Chilamathur, and Gorantla areas in Satya Sai district, following overflow from the Paragodu project near Bagepalli in Karnataka. The Chitravathi River is overflowing onto the culverts, and an irrigation tank has breached in the Chilamathur mandal.

Breaches have also occurred in the Handri Neeva Sujala Shravanthi project’s Madakasira branch canal, prompting officials to submit a report seeking ₹2.50 crore for the restoration of bunds.