High Alert In Puttaparthi Ahead Of Satya Sai Centenary Celebrations

ANANTAPUR: Security has been intensified in Puttaparthi following the Delhi blast, ahead of Sri Satya Sai Baba’s Centenary Birth Anniversary celebrations. The event, to be held from November 12 to 24, will see the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President, the Vice-President, several chief ministers and VVIPs from more than 140 countries.

Satya Sai district police, led by SP S. Sathish Kumar, have been making elaborate security arrangements for the past week and were further alerted by Central intelligence agencies.

Over 200 high-resolution CCTV cameras have been installed at sensitive points to monitor public movement. Security has been tightened at the Satya Sai Airport, which is five kilometres from Prasanthi Nilayam, and at the railway station. Border check-posts have been strengthened, with screening of all vehicles and passengers entering Puttaparthi.

Police are also monitoring VVIP guest houses inside Prasanthi Nilayam and coordinating with the Sri Satya Sai Central Trust to finalise movement plans for top dignitaries.

The Trust has invited the Prime Minister, President Droupadi Murmu, the Vice-President, the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, several Union ministers and prominent musicians. Large numbers of foreign devotees are also expected.

Police sources said special teams were listing foreign nationals residing in or visiting Puttaparthi, including long-settled Kashmiri traders.

“We are keeping a close watch on every location and individual in view of the mega event and in the light of the Delhi blast,” SP Sathish Kumar said.