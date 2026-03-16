Heritage Walk Highlights Grandeur Of Gooty Fort Utsav

ANANTAPUR: The two-day long Gooty Utsavalu concluded on Sunday night after staging an impressive line-up of cultural events. The Football Ground in Gooty was the venue for the cultural shows.

District revenue officer Malola emphasized that protecting cultural and historical assets is a collective responsibility of society through programmes like Heritage Walk.

The walk turned out to be a procession from the Football Grounds to Gooty Fort.

The Heritage Walk rally in the morning drew an overwhelming response from the public. DRO Malola flagged off the rally. Officials and staff from various government departments, members of the Gooty Fort conservation committee, officials from the tourism and archaeology departments, walkers’ associations, representatives from voluntary organisations, MEPMA and ICDS teams, local leaders, and students participated in large numbers.

Artists dressed in historical and cultural costumes depicting the significance of Gooty Fort greeted the participants and added colour to the rally. Traditional Guravayya dance performances and rhythmic drum beats echoed through the streets of Gooty, creating a festive atmosphere.

District tourism officer Vijay Kumar called for concerted efforts to bring greater recognition to Gooty Fort on the global tourism map. Cultural performances by artists, Guravayya dancers, and horse displays entertained the gathering.