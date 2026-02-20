Heritage Foods Follows Stringent Quality Norms, Empowers Farmers: Nara Bhuvaneswari

Amaravati: The mission of Heritage Foods is to deliver fresh, healthy dairy products to every household while empowering every dairy farmer, said Nara Bhuvaneswari, Vice Chairperson and MD of the company. She also asserted that the firm adheres to stringent quality testing procedures to ensure highest standards in its products.

Her remarks come at a time when the firm promoted by the family members of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has come under attack from the opposition YSR Congress, which has allegedly linked it to Indapur Daily, which supplied ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

"Every product reaches your home only after passing 25 quality tests, monitored by more than 500 experts. Across nine states, we work with nearly 300,000 farmers, guided by the principles of transparency, fair pricing, and timely payments," she said in a video posted on X on Thursday night, dismissing the opposition party's campaign regarding the quality of Heritage Food products.

According to her, starting as a Rs 4 crore venture and growing into a Rs 4,000 crore organization, Heritage has never compromised on quality. Heritage follows testing procedures and standards that are more stringent than the legal requirements when it comes to hygiene, safety, and quality. More than 500 experts continuously monitor and oversee these quality standards, she explained.

Bhuvaneswari invited people to see for themselves and verify that what the firm we say is true.