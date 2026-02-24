Heritage Body Seeks Halt to Bavikonda Land Allotment

Visakhapatnam:The Buddhist Monuments Protection Welfare Association has urged district collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad to cancel the land allotted to Imaginovate near the Bavikonda Buddhist Site, citing threats to its third century BC heritage.

In a petition submitted on Monday during the Public Grievance Redressal Forum, the association alleged that construction activity and movement of heavy vehicles near the site could damage fragile remains. It claimed no comprehensive archaeological study had been conducted and accused officials of failing to ensure proper protection.

The association demanded that private firms be barred from works near ancient Buddhist sites and that such monuments be placed under the Antiquities Department instead of the tourism department.

Members also raised concerns over alleged illegal constructions at Thotlakonda, claiming inaction despite a High Court stay.