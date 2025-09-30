Help Needy Students With Notebooks And Pens: Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Education minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday launched the distribution of free notebooks and pens to government school students and resolved to improve the standards of public education across Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh flagged off from his Undavalli residence a truck-load of one lakh notebooks and pens, worth nearly Rs 40 lakh. These were a contribution from the Hyderabad-based KLSR Infratech under the Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra scheme. He said corporate participation in supporting students would help strengthen public schools.

KLSR Infratech MD Sridhar Reddy, director Preetham Reddy, Samagra Shiksha state project director Srinivasa Rao and MLC Beeda Ravichandra were present.

Lokesh proposed that, instead of offering floral bouquets, well-wishers should join his initiative to provide free notebooks and pens to underprivileged students. He urged more organisations and individuals to extend such assistance. This would build confidence among parents about government-run schools.

Telugu Desam MLC Ravichandra lauded Lokesh for improving the public education system. “I joined the KLSR Infratech team to hand over the donation to Lokesh for the benefit of poor students,” he said.

He recalled that the present government had reduced electricity tariffs and said the government was committed to power sector reforms.