Helmet Rule Enforced on Garuda Varadhi Heavy Vehicles Banned 

Tirupati:The Tirupati district administration has made helmet use mandatory for motorists on the Garuda Varadhi elevated expressway and banned the movement of heavy vehicles as part of road safety measures.

The decision was announced by district collector Dr S. Venkateswar at a road safety committee meeting on Wednesday. Superintendent of police Subba Rayudu and officials from transport, police and highways departments attended.

The collector said only helmeted riders would be allowed on the expressway and directed officials to strengthen enforcement and awareness to reduce accidents.

He instructed authorities to identify accident-prone locations and complete corrective works at black spots. He also called for improved road infrastructure, including signage and basic facilities, and said liquor sales should not be permitted along national highways.

The collector suggested setting up trauma care centres for accident victims and ordered regular inspections in schools and hostels to curb drug abuse. He directed that EAGLE clubs be established in educational institutions for awareness.

Rayudu said 83 accident-prone locations had been identified and asked highway authorities to take preventive measures. He added that police would intensify action against narcotics and improve traffic regulation at junctions.